“He is a god up there" - Danny Murphy Liverpool have no chance of signing 'super' midfielder this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has said that Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will not leave the Magpies amidst reported interest from the Reds.

Guimaraes, 25, joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon for £35 million and has since changed the complexion of the team. He has been a crucial part of the side that sit third in the Premier League. Guimaraes has contributed three goals and four assists in 25 league games this campaign.

As per Echo, Liverpool are monitoring the Brazilian for a potential summer transfer but aren't too optimistic. Murphy also reckons that the Reds have no chance of signing Guimaraes due to his stature at Newcastle. He praised the midfielder's abilities (via HITC):

“Super player. Super player. He has got that lovely balance of creativity, passing and skill with an appetite to work back, defend and spot danger. When you’ve got that balance, and you’re good at both, you become an elite footballer.”

Speaking about Guimaraes potentially leaving Newcastle, Murphy added:

"He is a god up there (at Newcastle). And he won’t be going anywhere. No chance.”

Liverpool will look to sign midfielders in the summer, with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave on free transfers. The Reds reportedly pulled out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham due to his potential £130 million price tag.

Cody Gakpo happy with Liverpool's West Ham United win

Jurgen Klopp's side beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Wednesday (April 26). Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring for the hosts before Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip secured the win for the Reds.

Gakpo hailed Liverpool's performance against West Ham and shared his elation at the result (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"We could have scored more, but at the end, the win was really important, and I'm really happy. I think you have to stay sharp for 90 minutes (against West Ham) because it's only one moment they can counter and then they get a goal. But we did really well defensively - at the end they scored one, and we scored two. We did great."

With the win, the Reds moved to sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand. Klopp's side next face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (April 30).

