“He is going to be another superstar” - Micah Richards lavishes praise on midfielder Arsenal wanted to sign

Micah Richards has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Warren Zaire-Emery, who has previously been linked with linked with Arsenal. The former Manchester City star believes the youngster will be a superstar and will get better when he is coached by Thierry Henry.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards was in awe of Warren and stated that the PSG midfielder is sensational. He added that Henry was also looking forward to coaching him at the Olympics next year. He said:

“With Zaire-Emery in midfield he is already sensational. He is going to be another superstar, if he is already not. We go on about him because Thierry Henry coached him at the 21’s, he got his full senior call up, Henry is hoping to have him at the Olympics as well next year.”

Zaire-Emery has scored thrice for PSG this season, and they have come at key moments – in a 3-2 win over Brest and the 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is also a big fan of Warren Zaire-Emery

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was also full of praise of Warren Zaire-Emery earlier this season. The Frenchman called the PSG star a "gifted" footballer with "super talent" after he was called up to the national team.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Wenger said:

"We’re speaking of a boy gifted with super talent. He has blossomed exceptionally early. That’s why he’s been called up by Didier. When, at 17, your manager at club level chooses you as one of the first names on the team sheet, that implies that you exude something that is unstoppable."

He added:

"To some extent, he makes me think of Kylian Mbappé in the sense that people are already unanimous on him, at an age where, in general, everyone says: ‘he’s talented, yes, but let’s see’."

He compared the PSG star to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante and said:

"He has a bit of Paul Pogba’s power, but some common qualities with N’Golo Kanté in his aptitude to win back the ball. Zaïre-Emery is a bit of a mix of the two, a combination of the two 2018 World Champions, with his ability to win the duels without committing fouls and then breaking forward and showing his great vision of the play... He has a bit of Patrick too. A box-to-box midfielder as the English say."

Apart from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund were also interested in signing Warren Zaire-Emery. The German side were hoping to get him in the summer and an ESPN report suggests they remain interested in getting him in January.