"He is not going to be available" - Chelsea dealt blow as PL manager confirms January transfer target has picked up injury

Chelsea have been handed a transfer blow after Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed that striker Jhon Duran is out with an injury. The Blues have reportedly kept an eye on the Colombian youngster and were considering making a late move for him this month.

Aston Villa are one of the Premier League's surprise packages, as they sit in fourth place in the standings midway through the campaign. Much of their success so far has been due to the quality of the system put in place by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the hunt for a new striker this month to provide cover until the end of the season at least, given their strikers' struggles. Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson has scored just eight times in 23 games across competitions and is away with the national team at AFCON. Armando Broja has struggled as well, scoring just twice in 18 appearances.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano and Matt Law indicated that the Blues seriously considered signing Duran and were holding internal discussions. However, Emery has poured cold water over their plans in his press conference after he revealed that Duran will be out for a number of weeks.

He said:

"Jhon Duran is now injured, but I am happy with him. The last action against Everton he was injured. For the next weeks he is not going to be available."

The Blues were looking to bring in Duran to provide an immediate option in their frontline, which has been depleted following an injury to Christopher Nkunku. The 20-year-old Colombian striker was seen as a low-risk signing, who could hold down the fort until the summer.

Duran has not had a very clinical season in front of goal, with only four goals in 23 appearances for Villa this season. The youngster, who joined Villa from Chicago Fire, has had to play second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins this season.

Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto set to miss Chelsea clash with Aston Villa

Chelsea defeated Preston North End 4-0 at home to book a meeting against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round. But they will be without key players for the clash at Stamford Bridge on Friday, January 26.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have had to battle incessant injuries this season, and they will be without the French duo of Nkunku and Malo Gusto for the match.

With captain Reece James facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Gusto has deputised excellently at right-back but missed their last match. Pochettino has now confirmed in a press conference that the 20-year-old will not feature against Villa on Friday.

Nkunku is another whose injury woes have become a headache for the club. The 26-year-old picked up a hip injury after playing just four times since his return to action last month.

Chelsea expect the duo to be available for their next match, a league meeting with Liverpool, but the FA Cup tie will come too soon.