"He is going to dominate the Ballon d'Or" - Jamie Carragher says Kylian Mbappe was the best player on the pitch in PSG vs Real Madrid clash

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe put on a brilliant performance, scoring the only goal for his team as they beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Frenchman's effort didn't go unnoticed as Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tipped him to dominate the Ballon d'Or award in the future.

There has been a lot of speculation suggesting Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Carragher believes the attacker has taken a step closer to his dream transfer to the Spanish capital with his spectacular outing at the Parc des Princes.

The Englishman told CBS Sports on Paramount+:

“That’s why he’s going to end up at Real Madrid. He was the best player on the pitch by a mile. It was Real Madrid v Kylian Mbappe, not PSG. It’s one of the best performances I have seen from him in the Champions League. You have got Messi on the pitch. But this is the guy that is taking the crown as the best player in the world. This guy is the future and he is going to dominate the Ballon d’Or."

Jamie Carragher went on to state that it wasn't just Kylian Mbappe's brilliance that caught his eye, but also the maturity and responsibility the Frenchman showed.

“That’s one of the best performances I have seen from Mbappe. Not because of the brilliance at the end. We know he can do that. It’s the responsibility he took and the maturity he showed in that game. Whether it’s because it is Real Madrid and there is talk of him going there in the future, he didn’t stop. There was a leadership about Mbappe that I haven’t seen before.”

Kylian Mbappe likely to leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer

It is no secret that Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of luring Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. As it stands, it looks like the Spanish giants have reached a 'breakthrough' in the race for the attacker.

German outlet Bild recently claimed the two parties have reached an agreement over a summer switch. It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will play out in the next couple of months.

