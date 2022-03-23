"He is not going to get much game time" - Kevin Campbell believes 28-year-old Liverpool player could consider leaving at the end of the season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could quit Liverpool in the summer, according to Kevin Campbell. The former Arsenal striker believes the Englishman is frustrated with his chances that have reduced significantly since the signing of Luis Diaz in January.

Chamberlain joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal as he wanted to play regularly in midfield. However, things have not gone his way, and Jurgen Klopp has not been able to use him regularly for one reason or the other.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

A step forward for Gomez but Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t grasp his chance.



theathletic.com/3198578/2022/0… Trent Alexander-Arnold is irreplaceable. No-one else has his skillset but Joe Gomez did a decent job of deputising v Forest. Still only 24 and has so much to offer.A step forward for Gomez but Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t grasp his chance. #LFC Trent Alexander-Arnold is irreplaceable. No-one else has his skillset but Joe Gomez did a decent job of deputising v Forest. Still only 24 and has so much to offer. A step forward for Gomez but Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t grasp his chance. #LFC theathletic.com/3198578/2022/0…

Campbell was speaking with Football Insider when he speculated that the midfielder could be heading for the exit door this summer. The retired footballer made his claim after the Englishman was subbed off in the Nottingham Forest game. He said:

"Look, he is frustrated because he wants more game time. But there is only so much game time available when you have that much quality in your squad. It was great that Jurgen Klopp could shuffle his pack for the Forest game but it is difficult to get rhythm when you have not been playing."

Campbell added:

"It was a tough game and there wasn't much in it. The key was they got through. The Ox won't be happy though because he wants to play every week. The way things are going he is not going to get much game time. It is something he needs to consider at the end of the season."

John Barnes urged Liverpool star to consider exit

John Barnes urged Oxlade-Chamberlain to consider his Liverpool future last summer.

Paddy Power @paddypower Oxlade-Chamberlain can't be that surprised that he's been taken off. Oxlade-Chamberlain can't be that surprised that he's been taken off.

The Reds legend believed the midfielder would be perfect for a club like Leicester City and had said:

"A Premier League team is definitely somewhere Oxlade-Chamberlain can go. He won't be going to Chelsea, Manchester United or back to Arsenal. Leicester could be a really good place for him, which is a good opportunity to play for a Champions League team."

He had added:

"It's fine being at a club that is winning the league and Champions League, so if Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves to play regular football I commend him for that, this is also why Lallana left."

Since January, Chamberlain has played just 62 minutes of Premier League and Champions League football and has just over a year left on his current deal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy