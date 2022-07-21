"He is going to go for a premium" - Kevin Campbell 'really surprised' Arsenal haven't made move for Premier League attacker

Arsenal are looking forward to entering the upcoming campaign on a high note, as suggested by their activity in the transfer market this summer.

Although the Londoners recently signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, former Gunners star Kevin Campbell believes they still need to add Brentford striker Ivan Toney to their attack.

According to inews‘ Mark Douglas, Brentford have set a £40 million price tag on their star forward this summer. The likes of Manchester United, Everton, and Leeds United are all said to have registered an interest in signing the Englishman.

Kevin Campbell is surprised that Arsenal aren't in the race to sign Toney. The former Gunners forward told Football Insider:

“I’ll be honest, I am surprised Arsenal are not looking at Toney. I really am surprised because he would be a great alternative. You could put Jesus wide and have Toney play through the middle at times."

He added:

"He could be the target man. Away from home that would work well. Or in games at home when teams sit back he would be useful. A lot of teams are looking at alternative strikers and there is not many like Toney. He is going to go for a premium.”

Ivan Toney made his debut in the Premier League last season following Brentford's promotion to the English top flight. The striker had an impressive outing, recording 12 goals and five assists to his name in 33 appearances.

He also bagged two goals and one assist in four cup games, raising his overall output to 14 goals and six assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Following that return, many clubs have begun monitoring the player. It wouldn't be a surprise if Toney ends up sealing a transfer away from Brentford this summer.

Who have Arsenal signed this summer?

The Gunners signed the former Man City man this summer.

The Gunners' biggest move of the summer so far is the transfer of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million. They've also signed the likes of Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side are expected to complete a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the coming days. According to Football.london, the Londoners have already sealed the agreement for the player's transfer and it could be made official in the coming days.

