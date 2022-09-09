"He is going to be good for Lionel Messi" - Walter Benitez names key PSG man who can play a huge role in reviving the Argentina superstar's form this season

Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez has claimed that new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier can bring the most out of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi had a pretty underwhelming debut season for the Ligue 1 giants last time out by his usual standards.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has looked revived this season, having contributed four goals and six assists in eight games across all competitions.

PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez has claimed that new PSG boss Christophe Galtier has played a key role in Messi rediscovering his best form. Benitez himself had a season under the three-time recipient of Ligue 1 Manager of the Year.

Galtier served as manager of Ligue 1 side Nice last season and had Benitez as his first-choice goalkeeper. The Argentine keeper has hailed the PSG manager as a wonderful coach who helps every player play their best football.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



“The reflection is on the sequence of matches. I saw Neymar made two big contacts on his ankle, I didn't want him to get angry and wanted to preserve him. For Leo, at the end of the match, I wanted to allow him to breathe & rest.” 🗣 Galtier on subbing Neymar & Messi out:“The reflection is on the sequence of matches. I saw Neymar made two big contacts on his ankle, I didn't want him to get angry and wanted to preserve him. For Leo, at the end of the match, I wanted to allow him to breathe & rest.” Galtier on subbing Neymar & Messi out: “The reflection is on the sequence of matches. I saw Neymar made two big contacts on his ankle, I didn't want him to get angry and wanted to preserve him. For Leo, at the end of the match, I wanted to allow him to breathe & rest.” 🇫🇷🗣

Benitez has claimed that the Ligue 1-winning manager with Lille can lead the Parisians to success.

The former Nice keeper said, as quoted by Le10 Sport:

"Galtier? He's a great trainer. He was at LOSC and he was Ligue 1 champion. He really likes to train psychologically, he tries to get the best out of the player."

He added:

"I think PSG will have a great season. He is going to be good for Lionel Messi"

Can Galtier and Lionel Messi lead PSG to Champions League success?

Since their mega-money project at Paris Saint-Germain started, the Qatar-backed club have tasted plenty of success domestically. The Parisian club have attracted some of the biggest stars of the game to the Parc des Princes over the years.

Paris Saint-Germain have won seven Ligue 1 titles in the last 10 years, establishing themselves as almost a monopoly in French football. However, Champions League success has eluded them over the years despite having several managerial chances.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Neymar: "Messi's first year at PSG? I've known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him. It's difficult to make a change like this because he was at Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family." Neymar: "Messi's first year at PSG? I've known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him. It's difficult to make a change like this because he was at Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family." https://t.co/3NCB6mebQW

Expectations were high when the French giants signed Lionel Messi last summer to create a feared attacking trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. However, their season ended with yet another disappointment in Europe, costing Mauricio Pochettino his job.

Christophe Galtier was brought in this summer, who certainly boasts a brilliant managerial profile but with much smaller clubs.

Many were skeptical regarding the appointment of the Frenchman, who has never managed a club with such lofty ambitions before.

It is fair to say that PSG have started the Galtier era in blistering fashion, and we will have to wait and see whether he can lead the club to European glory or not.

