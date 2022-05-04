"He is not going to make any problems" - Fabrizio Romano comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United for next season. The Red Devils will enter a new era as current AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will take charge at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Romano stated that Cristiano Ronaldo has already shifted his attention towards next season and respects the two-year contract he signed last summer. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast (via Si.com), the transfer expert was quoted as saying the following:

“Cristiano is not already planning to leave. He is not going to make any problems to United. He is so respectful with the club. Now his priority is on the pitch. To prepare the best for next season. He is focused on United.”

According to Romano, interim manager Ralf Rangnick also believes Ronaldo can still do a job for Manchester United next season. However, they will still need a new centre-forward as a long-term replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He added:

“Ralf Rangnick already told the board that the club can continue with Cristiano because he is still in great condition. But they need a striker no matter what happens with him.”

There were reports which suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in the summer if they fail to secure Champions League football. However, it now seems highly likely that the 37-year-old forward will stay at Old Trafford despite United's poor league form this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told @stadiumastro Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told @stadiumastro. 🔴 #MUFC

As things stand, the Red Devils look set to miss out on a top-four finish this season. They are currently sixth in the standings, having amassed 58 points from 36 matches. United are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand over them.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success on a personal level

Cristiano Ronaldo has had yet another fruitful season in front of goal. The Portuguese forward is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. This also includes hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Despite his excellent goalscoring form, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end his first season back in the Premier League without a single trophy to his name. The Red Devils had a poor all-round season, exiting all three cup competitions prematurely and struggling for consistency in the league.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra