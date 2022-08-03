“He is going to be the star guy” - Kevin Campbell names his Premier League signing of the season 

Kevin Campbell has boldly predicted Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as the Premier League signing of the season. The pundit believes the Brazilian will score the goals for the Gunners, who have got the player for cheap.

Mikel Arteta's side signed the Brazilian forward from Manchester City earlier this summer after beating competition from Chelsea and Tottenham. The striker has done well in pre-season and is the most-owned player in the Premier League's official fantasy game.

Campbell is in the same boat as the fans and believes Jesus will be a hit this season. He told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel:

"I'm going to go with Jesus, listen we went in with balaclavas and we got him. It was cheap money, and he's showed you that he has everything a striker needs, his movement, his goalscoring, his work rate, his tenacity. He has everything we need and I think he is going to be the star guy."

Gabriel Jesus on switching Premier League clubs

Gabriel Jesus spoke to Arsenal's official website after the move. The Brazilian revealed he was happy to reunite with Mikel Arteta as the two had a good relationship when they were at Manchester City.

Speaking about the Arteta, the Brazilian said:

"He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He's a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players."

Talk about his move to the north London outfit, he added:

"I'm so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I'm still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best."

Jesus scored seven goals in five pre-season games this summer. He scored in every game but the 3-1 win over Orlando City.

