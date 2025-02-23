"He should have gone to Barca","The coach is wasting talent like him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star was left as unused sub in Girona win

Real Madrid fans on social media have vented their disappointment as Arda Guler was an unused substitute against Girona. The reactions came after their 2-0 La Liga win over Blanquivermells on Sunday (February 23).

Luka Modric opened the scoring for Madrid in the 41st minute as he rifled the ball from a distance into the net. Modric's goal was outstanding and arguably a goal-of-the-season contender. In the 83rd minute, Vinicius doubled Los Blancos’ lead after combining perfectly with Kylian Mbappe.

Despite Girona's quest to score a consolation goal, the game ended 2-0 in favor of Los Blancos.

However, several Real Madrid supporters seemed to be unhappy that Guler didn't get to feature against Girona. Thus, in the aftermath of the game, fans took to X to complain about Carlo Ancelotti's decision to bench the youngster.

One fan tweeted:

"Another game where Guler gets 0 minutes. He should have gone to Barca we promised him playing time but he went to madrid instead."

"Arda Guler deserves to get some minutes,” another added.

"Caro Ancelotti gave a very clear message to Arda. Arda would feel sorry for himself if he did not leave the team at the end of the season,” a fan opined.

"Arda Guler will move to another club and become just like Martin Odegaard is for Arsenal right now,” another fan chimed in.

"Ancelotti will ruin this guy career 🥲🥲 I feel sorry for Arda Gular 🥲😭😭😭😭,” another said.

"The coach is wasting talent like Guler. He should just leave at the end of season a new coach will give Guler more opportunities. You don’t bring Rudiger and leave Guler there ah," wrote another.

Arda Guler has scored three goals and provided five assists despite registering only 967 minutes on the pitch for Madrid this season.

How did Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric perform against Girona?

Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The veteran midfielder was arguably Madrid's best player on the pitch during the game and he scored the opening goal. In 86 minutes on the pitch, Modric had a passing accuracy of 92 percent (103/112). He provided six key passes, created one big chance, and won four out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Modric has now scored two goals and registered three assists in 24 league games for Real Madrid this season. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ranked second in the standings having registered 54 points from 25 La Liga games this season. They are also level on points with leaders Barcelona in the standings.

