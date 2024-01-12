“He should have gone to Liverpool or Arsenal” - Craig Burley insists Chelsea summer signing made ‘wrong move’ after struggles

ESPN pundit Craig Burley reckons Chelsea summer signing Moises Caicedo should've joined either Liverpool or Arsenal.

The Gunners and Jurgen Klopp's side were reportedly interested in signing the Ecuador international, who was eventually snapped up by the Blues for a British record £115 million.

Unfortunately for Caicedo, he hasn't hit the levels of performance he produced at Brighton. To exacerbate matters, the Blues are struggling in the Premier League, placed tenth with 28 points, 12 behind the Gunners, who are fourth.

Claiming that the 22-year-old midfielder made the wrong transfer choice, Burley told ESPN (via HITC):

“Moises Caicedo at Brighton looked like a £100 million player. He is a player. A right player at Brighton he was."

“Chelsea got him. He should have gone to Liverpool or Arsenal, not Chelsea. It’s a different story. He has made the wrong move, at this moment in time. No sign of that changing.”

Arteta's side ended up signing Declan Rice from West Ham United for a reported £105 million. The England international has been a standout performer, bagging three goals and an assist in 20 league appearances.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders signed the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, all of whom have fitted well in Klopp's system. The Reds are atop the top flight with 45 points after 20 games.

Journalist says Ivan Toney prefers Arsenal move over Chelsea

Ivan Toney

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes Ivan Toney would prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea but expects the striker to remain with Brentford this season. The England international is nearing the completion of his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

The Gunners and the Blues, who are in need of striking reinforcements, have been linked with a move for Toney. Sharing his verdict on where the attacker could end up, Jacobs told The Football Terrace (via Arsenal Insider):

“My understanding remains that yes, Toney would welcome a move from Arsenal, more so than Chelsea, and, for Chelsea, he’s not necessarily top of the list, but we may have to wait longer to resolve the Toney situation than the next couple of weeks.”

Arteta's first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus has scored just thrice in 15 Premier League appearances this campaign. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson hasn't been clinical enough, bagging seven strikes in 19 league games.

Toney is a Premier League-proven goalscorer, having netted 32 times in 66 English top flight appearances for the Bees.