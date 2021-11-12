“He is very good, and he adapted very well" - Mauricio Pochettino on what he's seen from Lionel Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his PSG career, having failed to reach his normal level since joining the Parisians in the summer transfer window. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to echo the widespread notion that the former Barcelona captain is struggling to adapt to his new surroundings.

Instead, the tactician insists Lionel Messi has adapted very well to life at the Parc des Princes, praising his humility despite his incredible level.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi adapting at PSG: "Everything is very positive, there's a good atmosphere within the group, he's adapted very well and very fast." Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi adapting at PSG: "Everything is very positive, there's a good atmosphere within the group, he's adapted very well and very fast." https://t.co/CBW6PCKzjh

Mauricio Pochettino was quoted as saying:

"He is very good, and he adapted very well. He is very humble; he is very normal day by day. Being at the top player in the world. Yes, I think there is a very, very good dynamic on the training ground."

Lionel Messi has failed to score in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this season. The Argentine recently described the division as a very physical one compared to La Liga.

Mauricio Pochettino has echoed the same words when asked if he thinks the league is getting stronger. He said:

"Yes, but my impression is that it is a very complicated league. The quality is there. I think it's the most physical league in the world."

FCBarcelonaFl @FCBarcelonaFl 🎙 Mauricio Pochettino (PSG coach) “Messi's current form? We are talking about the best player in the world. He needs to adapt to a new club. He was at Barcelona for 20 years. It is normal that he feels at home in Barcelona.” 🎙 Mauricio Pochettino (PSG coach) “Messi's current form? We are talking about the best player in the world. He needs to adapt to a new club. He was at Barcelona for 20 years. It is normal that he feels at home in Barcelona.” https://t.co/tiuntnPLiE

"I think the talent is amazing, and the great coaches too that you discover when you are not here now… French and foreign coaches that are here are very good."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

"And of course it's a league that I'm not saying that surprises us, but of course when you are involved and you are inside you enjoy a lot. Every single game you can see all the teams have quality, have the capacity to win games, never give up, I think it's a very good, very good league, and we are so happy to be here."

Lionel Messi leading PSG's Champions League charge

Lionel Messi has played eight games for PSG this season

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life in Ligue 1, but the same can't be said of the Champions League. The Argentine has been a standout player for PSG in the European tournament this season, with a return of three goals in three appearances.

It goes without saying that PSG lured Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes to bolster their chances of succeeding in Europe.

It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will be able to lead them to their first Champions League crown come the end of the term.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh