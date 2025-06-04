"He would have been very good for the club" - Chelsea urged to hijack Manchester United's transfer plans by former player

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged the Blues to hijack Manchester United's move for Bryan Mbeumo. He believes that the Brentford forward would be a great addition, along with Liam Delap, this summer.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf said that he sees Mbeumo as an ideal fit for Chelsea. He was talking about Delap's upcoming move to the Blues, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, and questioned why the Brentford star was picking Manchester United. He said (via METRO):

"The expectation is going to be big [from Liam Delap] and the pressure will be huge. Hopefully it’s going to work but we won’t know until he gets there and starts playing games. I was wondering why Bryan Mbeumo doesn’t want to come to Chelsea. Was it a possibility or not? Maybe he knows better but I would have loved to see him at Chelsea and think he would have been very good for the club."

As per reports, Manchester United are Mbeumo's preferred destination this summer, despite interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal. The winger is looking for £250,000 per week as his new wages, per The Times.

Frank Leboeuf on Chelsea moving for Mike Maingnan

Frank Leboeuf also spoke about Chelsea's interest in Mike Maignan and stated that he was delighted to see the move. He wants his former side to add experienced players and believes that the AC Milan goalkeeper is a good fit.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC (via METRO):

"I love Mike and think the guy is so exceptional and would fit perfectly at Chelsea. But if Chelsea are going to make an exception in their transfers they should get a new Thiago Silva, that would be better than an experienced goalkeeper. That would be my decision. But if they decide to go for Mike, that’s a good decision as he is the real deal. He would be very useful to Chelsea."

Chelsea and AC Milan are reportedly locked in talks with a major difference in their valuation. The Blues want to sign him for €10 million while the Serie A side want €30 million.

