"He is good enough" - Liverpool told to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that West Ham United star Declan Rice, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, should secure a move to Liverpool.

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League in the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 215 appearances for the Hammers.

A tireless operator in the centre of the park, the 37-cap England international has been subject to a host of speculations of late. Since rejecting multiple offers to extend his West Ham contract, he has popped up on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

“For the last 2-3 years, I've been playing consistently well and I want to keep pushing. I see my friends who play in the Champions League, winning the big trophies. You only get one career and at the end of your career you want to look at what you've won." Declan Rice 🗣“For the last 2-3 years, I've been playing consistently well and I want to keep pushing. I see my friends who play in the Champions League, winning the big trophies. You only get one career and at the end of your career you want to look at what you've won." https://t.co/SIvTJhzEW4

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan shared his thoughts on Rice's potential future destinations in the Premier League. He elaborated:

"Manchester City already have Kalvin Phillips who can come in and replace Rodri. Manchester United have just spent a lot of money on Casemiro. There have been links with Newcastle United, but they would need to guarantee Champions League football. Links with Chelsea have gone quiet."

Analysing the Reds' recruitment strategy, Whelan continued:

"All I'm hearing about Liverpool these days is that they are going to be signing midfielders. A year ago, you would have said their top priority was Jude Bellingham, but maybe that has changed over the last few months with the way their season has started."

Whelan also said that Rice would thrive at Anfield:

"Real Madrid and Barcelona must be looking at him now, especially after his performances at this World Cup. I think Rice is an achievable target for Liverpool. He could go in there and really make it his own. He is good enough to go there, but of course, Rice has now said he wants to play in the Champions League."

Whelan continued:

"They might not be in that competition next season, which would make it hard for them to sign either Rice or Bellingham. But if I was in Rice's shoes, then it would have to be Liverpool."

Rice is currently representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's next set to be in action for the Three Lions in their last-16 clash with Senegal in Al Khor on Sunday (December 4).

Liverpool urged not to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount amid reports of surprise move

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on Chelsea star Mason Mount, saying that Mount would not be a good signing for Liverpool. He said:

"I don't think Mason Mount is the right man for Liverpool. I wouldn't buy him. He's a decent enough player, but I don't think he's the sort of player who is going to get you to a Premier League title. The money that he's asking for from Chelsea is absurd because he hasn't put in the performances to ask for the money he wants."

Due to his contract situation, Mount has been linked with the Reds, who are currently on a quest to bolster their ageing midfield. The club are also monitoring Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Konrad Laimer and Mohammed Kudus.

