“He has a good future somewhere else” - Pundit urges Newcastle to sign ‘great’ Manchester United star

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Newcastle United to sign Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

The England international has found his first-team opportunities limited this season following the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag. Raphael Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez have forged a formidable partnership while Maguire has mostly warmed the bench.

The Manchester United captain has started just four Premier League games for the Red Devils this campaign, coming off the bench on three occasions.

Danny Murphy has claimed that Harry Maguire's talent is undisputed and he could be a good fit at another club. The former Liverpool midfielder has hailed Maguire for his leadership abilities as well as for his exploits for the England national team.

Murphy told talkSPORT:

“No [whether Maguire has a future at Old Trafford]. But he has a good future somewhere else. He’s still a great talent. He has leadership qualities he's learned at [Man] United. Yes, he's had a little bad spell, but a lot of it has been good. He's done brilliantly on the international stage at big tournaments. He's great on set plays."

Murphy has claimed that Maguire is an excellent character both on and off the pitch and has advised Newcastle United to sign the Englishman. He added:

“He's a good character. He's not a big-time Charlie. He's humble. He looks like a great lad. Good family, a good support network around him. He's going to have many takers."

"It wouldn't surprise me if someone like Eddie Howe went for Maguire as another centre-back choice for them. A club like Newcastle could do a lot worse than getting someone like Maguire in.”

Maguire has never quite been able to live up to that £80 million price tag that made him the most expensive defender of all time. The added responsibility of captaining Manchester United has not helped him either.

Manchester United identify 2 top targets for summer transfer window

Manchester United have reportedly identified Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as their two top targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ramos is reportedly Ten Hag's first-choice up front as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese's departure in November. The striker has impressed for Benfica this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 appearances across competitions.

Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B Ten Hag previously on Kudus: "He's very active, dynamic, can play football with very high intensity. When he gets the ball, he often does something good. He's also good defensively. If he learns to choose a better position in our system, then he will be very nice for Ajax." #MUFC Ten Hag previously on Kudus: "He's very active, dynamic, can play football with very high intensity. When he gets the ball, he often does something good. He's also good defensively. If he learns to choose a better position in our system, then he will be very nice for Ajax." #MUFC https://t.co/H1v6EGUDtx

Meanwhile, Ajax's attacking midfielder Kudus has also impressed for both club and country and has made Ten Hag's shortlist. He has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season.

Kudus is capable of playing either in midfield or in attack and has been impressive for both Ajax and Ghana.

