“He is good at nothing”, “Everything about him is fake” – Fans slam ‘incompetent’ Chelsea star after 2-0 loss to Brentford

Chelsea fans slammed Nicolas Jackson on X (formerly Twitter) after he had a poor performance during the Blues' 2-0 defeat against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

Chelsea had a bright start to the game and arguably should have taken the lead within the first 20 minutes. Nicolas Jackson missed a big chance in the seventh minute. Noni Madueke was unfortunate to see his strike crash against the crossbar in the 10th minute.

Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling had glorious opportunities to break the deadlock soon after, but were unable to convert their chances. Brentford punished the hosts in the 58th minute through Ethan Pinnock's header.

Jackson had another moment to be the hero in the 86th minute, but he failed to turn the ball home. The Bees launched a devastating counter-attack in the 96th minute. Neal Maupay fed Bryan Mbeumo, who tapped home into an empty net to secure all three points for Thomas Frank's men.

Fans blasted Nicolas Jackson for this performance. The 22-year-old failed to be clinical with his three shots, with none being on target. He also lost seven duels and was dispossessed thrice, failing to have an impact on the game.

One fan posted:

"His real name is not even Nicolas Jackson, everything about him is fake, he’s a fraud."

Another fan wrote:

"Literally, I don't understand how a nerd called Nicolas Jackson landed in Chelsea. He is good at nothing and Pochettino is really guilty of giving him time. Jackson is already a failed project at Chelsea."

Jackson has struggled to make the most of his chances this season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances. The Blues are now 11th in the league with 12 points from 10 games.

Chelsea vs Brentford: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Mauricio Pochettino's woes continued as Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at home on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

It was a similar story for the Blues as they dominated possession with 70% of the ball. They also completed 722 passes with an accuracy of 89%. In contrast, Brentford had 30% possession and registered 324 passes with an accuracy of 72%.

However, it was the Bees who looked more effective with the ball when it mattered. They had a total of seven shots, with five being on target. On the other hand, the Blues had 17 shots but only landed two on target.