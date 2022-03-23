“He is a very good player” – Former Liverpool forward believes his current teammate ‘could do very well’ at Anfield

Former Liverpool player Nabil El Zhar believes his current teammate and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri could be a valuable addition for the Reds. El Zhar has lauded En-Nesyri for his speed and intensity in the game. He stated that the Moroccan international 'is a very good player'.

En-Nesyri has been linked with several cash-rich European clubs, according to Fichajes. This includes the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Earlier, Sevilla rejected a £30 million bid by English Premier League club West Ham United for the Moroccan international.

The 24-year-old striker spent his youth career with Spanish side Malaga and was later promoted to the senior side in 2016. En-Nesyri switched to another La Liga club, Leganes, in 2018, spending two years at the club before switching over to Sevilla in 2020.

The Moroccan international has scored 33 goals for Sevilla in 99 matches he has played with them. He also remains a consistent player in the starting XI of the Moroccan national team.

Speaking to Liverpool.com, El Zhar sang the praises of his current teammate En-Nesyri, suggesting that he would do well at Anfield. He said:

“He is a very good player. He is a player who could do very well at Liverpool. He is quick, he runs a lot, he has a high speed, intensity, pressing the ball and is always moving on the pitch. He’s a very interesting player.''

He added:

“He is a very good guy, too. When he came to Leganes, he was like a kid, and he was always listening to advice. He is a quiet guy who respects everyone and a great professional.”

Jurgen Klopp might consider signing the 24-year-old striker to replace Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires in 2023. Fears of the Egyptian potentially leaving the club are growing in the camp. The Premier League club have so far failed to arrive on a new contract deal, mutually accepted by both the parties.

Liverpool have no plans to extend Divock Origi's contract, AC Milan in race to sign the Belgian

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have no plans to extend Belgian international Divock Origi's contract with the club. The 26-year-old forward has himself expressed his desire to leave the club and find a new challenge in another league.

The player is being strongly linked with Serie A side AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano



Talks are progressing with his agents, final details to be discussed in the next days.



Liverpool board knows there are huge chances for Origi to leave as free agent. Divock Origi's more than tempted by AC Milan contract proposal to sign him on a free. Talks in progress with his agents in order to complete the verbal agreement as soon as possible. More on Divock Origi. Liverpool have no plans to extend his contract and he wants to try a new challenge. AC Milan are confident to complete the agreement soon.

He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season, starting just five matches. In those 14 matches, he has scored five goals and made three assists.

Edited by Aditya Singh