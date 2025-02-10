“He would be a good signing for next year” - Sergio Ramos names ex-Real Madrid teammate he wants to bring to Monterrey

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has named former teammate Luka Modric as the one player he would wish to bring to Monterrey. The Spanish defender signed with the Mexican club earlier this month after spending seven months training on his own.

Ramos enjoyed a hugely successful career at Real Madrid, captaining the club to multiple league and UEFA Champions League titles before leaving in 2021. The 38-year-old spoke with Monterrey media after his unveiling at the club. He pointed at Croatia international Modric as a player he would love to have at the Mexican club when asked.

“Luka Modrić. He would be a good signing for next year," Ramos said (via Madrid Xtra).

Sergio Ramos last featured for boyhood club Sevilla, where he made 28 league appearances during the 2023-24 season. He left the club once his contract expired last summer and remained without a team despite multiple links to Real Madrid amid their injury crisis.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid but has not commenced talks with the club over an extension. The 39-year-old has signed one-year extensions in each of the last two seasons and may not be offered a new contract this time.

Modric has hinted in the past that he wishes to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu like former teammate Toni Kroos did at the end of the 2023-24 season. He may be tempted by a reunion with his former teammate in Mexico, particularly with a view to featuring in the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Sergio Ramos issues nod to Real Madrid legacy with Monterrey jersey number

Sergio Ramos has shown his respect for Real Madrid by choosing to wear the 93 shirt at his new club Monterrey. The 38-year-old centre-back signed a one-year deal with the Liga MX club after spending months without a club.

Ramos will feature for Monterrey, popularly known as Rayados, with the 93 shirt on his back in a nod to his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The defender, who will turn 39 in March, scored a 93rd-minute equalizer for Los Blancos against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final. They went on to win the game in extra time, claiming their elusive La Decima title.

The former Sevilla man will be part of the Mexican giants' squad for the expanded Club World Cup later this year and will feature in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He will be keen to help his side overcome a disappointing start to the season which has left them 13th after six league games.

