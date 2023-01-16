"He was a very good technician" - West Ham boss David Moyes confirms he rejected chance to sign Argentina star who lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that he rejected the chance to sign Argentina and Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, 22, has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the world over the past season. Since joining City from River Plate for £14 million in 2022, he has scored eight goals in 10 first-team starts.

A mobile operator blessed with shooting and positioning, Alvarez shot to fame due to his superb exploits for Argentina during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He netted four times, including three knockout goals, and laid out one assist in seven appearances in the tournament.

Julián Álvarez has now scored in every competition he has played in for Manchester City: Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup, and the Community Shield.

Speaking to the Diary of a CEO podcast, Moyes stated that he decided not to snap up Alvarez during the latter's River Plate days. He said:

"I think it's the ones I've missed, the ones where you say, 'Nah, I don't think he's quite good enough.' I've had hundreds of them. Just recently, because we've been talking about it: Alvarez who has just played for Argentina in the World Cup. I bought in a new scout who says, 'Look, you should go for Alvarez at River Plate'."

Explaining his reason for not signing the Argentina star, Moyes added:

"I watched him and I thought he was a very good technician and he did so many good things as a centre-forward but I thought he's maybe not quite the one we want. We had Michail Antonio then, who had been doing very well and I thought I don't know."

Sharing his thoughts on Alvarez's development, Moyes continued:

"You see sometimes... the players change in six months but I have to say there are other players like that who you don't take and don't go on to be a real success, but that one at the moment is just one where probably because it was only a year ago where I decided, 'Nah, he's not a player I'm going to bring here'."

Pep Guardiola talking about and praising Julián Álvarez.

Pep Guardiola talking about and praising Julián Álvarez.

Manchester City in race to sign promising 20-year-old Argentina prodigy: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City are interested in signing Velez Sarsfield star Maximo Perrone in the ongoing winter transfer window to bolster their midfield depth. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Benfica are also keeping tabs on the promising midfielder.

Perrone, 20, has established himself as a first-team starter for Velez Sarsfield since his senior-team debut in March last year. He has scored three goals and laid out two assists in 33 matches for them so far.

A left-footed holding midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, the Argentina U20 international is expected to provide competition to Rodri and summer signing Kalvin Phillips at the Etihad Stadium.

