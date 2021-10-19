"He did good work', 'I liked his energy" - Patrick Vieira and Gary Neville praise Chelsea loanee for performance against Arsenal

Patrick Vieira and Gary Neville were full of praise for Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher last night. The Crystal Palace midfielder ran the show for his side at Arsenal, but they ended up dropping two points.

Conor Gallagher is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea this season after a decent showing at West Bromwich Albion earlier this year. The Chelsea loanee has fought his way into the starting XI at Selhurst Park and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Last night was no different as the Chelsea youngster helped Crystal Palace dominate Arsenal. Vieira and Neville were happy with the midfielder's display, and the Frenchman told Monday Night Football:

"I think he did good work. With the goals we scored we were aggressive in midfield. Connor is brave, he wants to learn. He's got a big heart and want to improve every day."

Neville echoed the manager's thoughts and added:

"I liked his energy, when he got the ball he used [it]. You need players in your team who are going to do the hard yards and work off the ball. Crystal Palace can be proud of their performance and Connor Gallagher was a big part of it."

Chelsea loaner Conor Gallagher gutted after as Crystal Palace drop points at Arsenal

Crystal Palace dropped points in injury time once again as Alexandre Lacazette scored with the last kick of the game to make it 2-2. The Frenchman stole a point for Arsenal after the visiting side fought back from 1-0 down to lead in the game.

Speaking to the media after the draw, the Chelsea loanee said:

"It's horrible, honestly, it's so horrible. To come back from 1-0 down at Arsenal is great isn't it? To hold on until the last 30 seconds is just horrible. We're gutted. It feels worse than a defeat - if it's possible. Nothing's worse than thinking you've got three points and to have it taken away from you. We need to learn from little mistakes. The boys were brilliant. You can't take the performance away from us. The whole team were class. There are a lot of positives but it doesn't mean a lot when you don't have the three points."

Crystal Palace face Newcastle United next, before they travel to face Manchester City.

