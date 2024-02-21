“He got away with it” - When Micah Richards opened up on how Sergio Aguero lied throughout his Premier League career to trick everyone

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, back in December 2023, claimed Sergio Aguero tricked everyone by pretending he couldn't speak English to avoid doing interviews during his time in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero was a force to be reckoned with during his Premier League spell. His eye-catching performances for the Cityzens week-in and week-out meant that he always had the attention of the media.

However, the Argentine wasn't interested in speaking to the press. As revealed by Micah Richards, the iconic striker would bypass the media with the excuse that he couldn't speak English but in reality, he could speak the language brilliantly.

"This is the thing Gary - Sergio Aguero was lying," Richards said on the Rest is Football podcast (via The Sun). "When they were asking him to do interviews, he was saying ‘I don’t speak English’. But he spoke brilliant English.

“He knew exactly what the slang terms were, all the terminologies, and of course, speaking with your friends and having an interview is two entirely different things, but he just played on that so much.

“He got away with it. Muggins like me, James Milner, Joleon Lescott, all the English lads had to do the media because Kun just said he didn’t speak no English,” the Englishman added.

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40 million in July 2011. He spent 10 years at the Etihad Stadium before leaving for Barcelona in the summer of 2021. His spell with the Catalan giants was short-lived, with a heart condition forcing him to retire five months later at the age of 33.

How Sergio Aguero performed in the Premier League

The Argentine had a very successful decade-long spell in the Premier League. He was one of the most prolific forwards in the English top flight and across Europe's top five leagues during that time.

Sergio Aguero made 275 appearances in the division across 10 seasons, recording an impressive 184 goals and 55 assists. He ended up winning five league titles with the Cityzens namely in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

It is worth noting that he ranks among the league's all-time top scorers, occupying the fifth position.