"He hasn't got a clue" - Jamie Carragher refers to Boris Johnson as a 'charlatan' for Europa League comments involving Rangers

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "charlatan" following the politician's message of support for Rangers.

The Scottish giants will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 18. It will be their first European final since 2008.

Rangers have enjoyed an incredible route to the final despite possessing a much lower budget than other sides in the competition. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side knocked out the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig in their Europa League journey.

Rangers taking 100,000 away fans to Seville for a 9k allocation for the Europa League final is actually bonkers.

Ahead of the final, Johnson's Twitter account posted a video of the Prime Minister wishing the 55-time Scottish champions luck in their clash with Frankfurt.

Former England defender Carragher clearly wasn't impressed by the message, as he replied with the following:

"This charlatan needs an autocue because he’s not got a clue who Rangers are & what the Europa League is."

The Conservative party leader criticized Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp this week. This came after the German defended Reds supporters booing the British national anthem and Prince William before the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

When asked if Johnson approved of the jeering, he said via a Downing Street spokesperson "no," before adding (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Obviously the events over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were making 150 years of the FA Cup that brings people together that a small minority chose to act in that way.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers are ready to rise to the occasion of Europa League final

Following Steven Gerrard's departure from Rangers to Premier League side Aston Villa in November 2021, former Gers defender Van Bronckhorst took the reins.

The Dutchman got off to a relatively slow start as the reigning Scottish champions conceded their crown to Celtic. However, their European run has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Ahead of one of the biggest games in Rangers' 150 year history, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference (as quoted by The Scottish Sun):

"It’s what I have been saying in the last weeks. Of course it’s different. We’re here now, we see the difference in the attention we have from the media, you look at the stadium and we also have the press conference. It’s because we reached the final. But if you play in big games and finals you get so much attention. We have to make sure we are concentrating on our game."

He added:

“We’ve done it so many times before this game and this will be the same. Of course, it’s a big game and it comes with pressure as you have the ability, the chance to win a major prize. But in any top sport you need a little pressure to perform well. That’s what we have to do.”

Steven Gerrard says has urged Rangers to "seize the moment" ahead of their Europa League final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt this evening "The opportunity is there, they've got to go and seize the moment now"

