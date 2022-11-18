“He has got energy” – Darren Bent snubs Harry Kane as he names England star he would want at Arsenal 

Darren Bent has snubbed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and named Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as the player he would want at Arsenal.

Former Tottenham striker Bent, an Arsenal fan, has lavished praise on Bellingham, 18, who continues to impress at Signal Iduna Park.

The English midfielder has bagged nine goals and contributed three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

His performances for BvB this season have earned him a call-up to the England 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham joins Three Lions skipper Kane in the side set for the international tournament in Qatar.

Asked which England player he would like to have at the Emirates Stadium, he said (via HITC):

“Jude Bellingham would be the one. Everyone would say Harry Kane. But I would take Jude Bellingham. He has got energy, he is young.”

Bellingham finds himself linked with some of Europe's top sides, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has quickly become one of the most exciting teenagers in world football.

He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history when he led Dortmund in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln on 1 October.

The English teenager also became the third-youngest skipper in Champions League history when he captained Dortmund in their 4-1 win over Sevilla on 5 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Arsenal to win the Premier League if Manchester United fail to

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders

Arsenal will head into the FIFA World Cup tournament break at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in top-notch form, winning 12 of their 14 league games.

Their only league defeat this campaign was a 3-1 loss to Manchester United on 4 September.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead over second-placed City and have earned plaudits for their attacking style of play.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka have been in fine form.

Meanwhile, new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have easily blended into the squad.

United forward Ronaldo has lauded the Gunners as a team he loves to watch while praising Arteta.

He told broadcaster Piers Morgan that he wants the north Londoners to win the title if the Red Devils don't.

The Portuguese striker said:

“Manchester [United] first and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team, I like the coach. I think they have a good team. If Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal."

