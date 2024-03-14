“He has got to go” - Pundit urges Manchester United superstar to leave the club amid interest from European giants

Football pundit Ally McCoist recently addressed the reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. He urged Rashford to move on from the English club and join another top team.

"He has got to go. He has got to go. This is what I am asking about. I am thinking, first and foremost, it would be good for Marcus Rashford," McCoist said during an appearance at TalkSport Breakfast on Thursday (via HITC).

PSG consider Marcus Rashford an ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who according to a HITC report, is set to leave after the end of the season and has already finalized a five-year deal with Real Madrid. HITC also claim Marcus Rashford could cost the French giants €95 million.

Marcus Rashford has played 32 games across all competitions this season and has scored seven goals. Last year, he made 50 appearances for the club and scored 29 goals.

The 26-year-old attacker, who has been playing for Manchester United's first team since 2015, is under contract with the club till 2028.

Marcus Rashford says he is committed to Manchester United

It is reportedly not the first time that PSG are attempting to sign Marcus Rashford. The French giants were linked with the England international last summer as well.

Marcus Rashford recently spoke with The Players Tribune and said that he had no desire to leave Manchester United at the moment, expressing his commitment to the club during a struggling season.

"If you ever question my commitment to Manchester United, this is when I have to speak up. It is like somebody questioning my entire identity," Rashford told The Players Tribune.

Still, things can change if PSG or another club make a lucrative offer, as it will offer the Red Devils significant flexibility to shake their roster up and make the necessary moves to bolster their squad in the summer.

Football London report that the English club would be willing to discuss a deal for Rashford if a transfer fee in the region of €120 million was offered.