Bayern Munich Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are back in action in the UEFA Women’s Champions League when they lock horns in the final round of group fixtures on Tuesday (January 30).

The German powerhouse are third in Group C but will move into second place and secure a plae in the knockouts with all three points. Bayern picked up a morale-boosting result on Saturday, edging out Hoffenheim 1-0 in the German Women’s top flight.

Alexander Straus’ side now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are winless in hree games, picking up two points. With six points from five games, Bayern are third in Group C, one point behind second-placed Ajax.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain maintained their fine run of results at the weekend with a 2-1 victory over Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France last-16.

Joselyn Precheur’s side have won nine games on the spin across competitions since a 1-1 draw with Le Havre in the French Women’s top flight on December 10. Paris Saint-Germain sit atop Group C in the Champions League, with nine points from five games.

Bayern Munich Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last nine meetings, Bayern Munich lead 4-3.

Magdalena Eriksson scored the only goal of the game to hand Bayern a narrow 1-0 victory in November’s reverse fixture.

PSG have won their last four away games across competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw at Le Havre in December.

Bayern are unbeaten in 12 home games, winning nine, since a 5-0 thrashing to Wolfsburg in April 2023.

Bayern Munich Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women Prediction

Needing all three points to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts, expect Bayern to come out guns blazing. The Germans have been tough to crack at home, so they should come out on top.

Prediction: Bayern 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six encounters.)