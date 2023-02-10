“He got a kick in training” – Chelsea forward ‘doubtful’ for West Ham game as Graham Potter delivers team news

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said that forward Raheem Sterling could miss their clash against West Ham United this weekend.

The Blues travel to the London Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday (February 11). Ahead of the game, Potter issued an injury update on Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic. The Chelsea boss said (as quoted by football.london):

"They are getting closer and closer. Wesley has been training with the team; Denis has been training with the team. We've had a little setback with Raheem; he is doubtful. He got a kick in training. Mateo is training with the team, but it'll be too soon for him."

football.london @Football_LDN

#cfc

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… It's just as well Chelsea have a big squad! It's just as well Chelsea have a big squad!#cfcfootball.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Sterling has endured a rough debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, having arriving from Manchester City last summer. He has scored just six times in 23 appearances across competitions and hasn't found the back of the net since January.

Before Chelsea's most recent game, a goalless league draw against Fulham, the Englishman missed three matches due to a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen how long Sterling's latest setback keeps him off the pitch.

Based on Potter's comments, the Blues are unlikely to have Zakaria, Fofana and Kovacic available against West Ham. N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy are also currently out injured. They will, however, have Joao Felix back from suspension.

Chelsea look to reignite charge for top four against struggling West Ham

Both Chelsea and West Ham United have endured underwhelming Premier League campaigns so far. The Blues are ninth with just 30 points from 21 games. Meanwhile, the Hammers have just 19 points from 21 games and are only one point and spot above the relegation zone.

A lot will be riding on Saturday's fixture at the London Stadium, as both teams look to put together a string of wins in the second half of the season. Graham Potter's team are ten points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United and desperately need a win over West Ham to close the gap.

The two teams notably met at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in September. Chelsea emerged 2-1 victors over David Moyes' men on that occasion.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead in the 62nd minute. However, Ben Chilwell equalised 14 minutes later before setting up Kai Havertz in the 88th minute to secure a home win for the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes