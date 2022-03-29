"He has got the pedigree" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United should do everything in their power to get Chelsea man 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wishes for his club to appoint Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the new boss at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand revealed that United should use the situation of turmoil at Chelsea to sign Tuchel from Stamford Bridge.

United have already started the hunt for a new permanent boss. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag are the favorites for the job, with the latter having reportedly already been interviewed by the Red Devils.

Other names associated with United include Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui amongst several top profile coaches.

Thomas Tuchel's name has also come up on the list. His appointment is being considered on the back of an internal turmoil at Chelsea, with their ownership set to change hands in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Thomas Tuchel dismisses reports linking him to the Manchester United job, saying he has 'plenty of reasons to stay' at Chelsea "I love to be here and I love to work for Chelsea."Thomas Tuchel dismisses reports linking him to the Manchester United job, saying he has 'plenty of reasons to stay' at Chelsea "I love to be here and I love to work for Chelsea." Thomas Tuchel dismisses reports linking him to the Manchester United job, saying he has 'plenty of reasons to stay' at Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/9RPshPnXb2

Ferdinand has revealed that he does not care about the situation in west London and wants United to sign Tuchel.

“I’m taking Tuchel man, I don’t care. If the roles were reversed and Man United were there and had Tuchel as a sitting duck at our football club, we are presuming he’s a sitting duck from the reports we are hearing. If that was the case and the roles were reversed, trust me, Roman and the empire would knock down the door. They wouldn’t even knock down the door, they’d run round the side and take him."

Rio Ferdinand then went on to praise the German by stating that he has got the pedigree to turn things around at Old Trafford.

“Tuchel would be the one. He’s got the pedigree. He’s shown already that he can come into this league, he’s adapted straight away, he’s won the Champions League, he can galvanize a squad, he can get them playing. He can create a culture, create a togetherness. He’s got discipline.” Said Rio Ferdinand. (H/T The Chelsea Chronicle)

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Declan Rice

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are the favorites to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. They have reportedly raced ahead of Chelsea and Manchester City in the hunt for the English midfielder. The addition of a defensive midfielder will be a priority signing at the club.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10400… Declan Rice wants to win it all, but isn't letting his head get turned by transfer rumours #WHUFC Declan Rice wants to win it all, but isn't letting his head get turned by transfer rumours #WHUFCtalksport.com/football/10400…

However, West Ham are reportedly demanding £150 million for Rice, which could complicate the deal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy