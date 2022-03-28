"He has got the resilience" - Trevor Sinclair lauds Arsenal star for consistent displays after tough start to season

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has credited Arsenal defender Ben White for bouncing back into good form after a poor start to the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old defender joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a fee of around £50 million.

Despite his slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium, Sinclair has been impressed by White's recent form. His performances have come in handy as Mikel Arteta's side look to secure Champions League football.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via HITC), Trevor Sinclair said:

"Ben White, this season, it started off difficult for him at Arsenal. Big price-tag. But, again, he has shown that resolve to get back on the pitch and to start putting in consistent performances.

"The relationship he has got with Gabriel is a fantastic partnership. That shows, he has got the resilience to bounce back from difficult situations."

While Trevor Sinclair did point out the mistake White made against Switzerland in a recently contested international friendly, he said the error would help him learn and grow as a defender.

He added:

"I would yes, he's made a mistake (v Switzerland). As a defender, if you are going to stand in front of the attacker, then you must feel him. You must have your body open, so he can't see your number. If you can't see him, then you can touch him and know where he is.

"He didn't do either. He looked at the flight of the ball, thought it was dropping a little shorter, took a step forward and then he was reeling. He doesn't know where Embolo is. A little bit of mistake, but that's how you learn."

Despite his error, Ben White had a decent outing for England after making a return to the national team on the back of strong club form.

The youngster could be on the plane to Qatar as part of the England squad for the 2022 World Cup if he maintains his form with Arsenal.

As things stand, Ben White has made 31 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. He is, however, yet to make a goal contribution for his new club.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League after the international break

Arsenal will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

The Gunners have been in some great form heading into the international break. Mikel Arteta's side have won six of their last seven league games.

The only game they failed to win was against the title-chasing Liverpool side, who defeated them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal @Arsenal MOTM: Mikel Arteta

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 POTM: Bukayo Saka

GOTM: Gabi Martinelli



We're up for a hat-trick of @PremierLeague awards in March

This recent run of good form has propelled Arsenal to fourth in the Premier League standings. They are currently three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand over their top-four rivals.

