"He has got slightly lucky" - Paul Scholes slams Manchester United star for 'stupid' moment in 4-1 win over Real Betis

Paul Scholes slammed Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes for a 'stupid' moment during the Europa League round of 16 clash against Real Betis at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won the match by a scoreline of 4-1, with Fernandes scoring the third for Erik ten Hag's side.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Wout Weghorst were also on the scoresheet for Manchester United and Ayoze Perez scored for the visitors.

With United leading in the second half, Fernandes chased a ball down, only to see Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo clear it. The Portuguese clattered on to the former Manchester City and Barcelona goalkeeper.

While Fernandes was looking for the ball, Scholes claimed that the midfielder was lucky to escape a red card. Speaking on BT Sport, the legendary midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

"There was one slight incident that was out of character a little bit and he possibly got away with. He does go over the top, but it was the side of his boot that catches him, not his studs. But it was a stupid thing to do because the game was comfortable and he has got slightly lucky."

Scholes added:

"He’s gone right over the top of the ball and into his shin. It was just a bit stupid, there was no need for it, they were up in the game. A little bit of a risk and a gamble that he didn’t need to take."

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ 📸Bruno Fernandes shown a yellow card for a tackle on Claudio Bravo 📸Bruno Fernandes shown a yellow card for a tackle on Claudio Bravo https://t.co/6s3bJJXrTj

Manchester United, however, managed to seal a solid win and will have a healthy lead to work on when they take on Betis in the second leg on March 16.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about David de Gea

David de Gea had a lapse in concentration during the clash against Real Betis. The Manchester United goalkeeper gave the ball away carelessly on one occasion, which almost led to Betis finding the back of the net.

De Gea completed only 17 out of his 25 attempted passes from the back. When quizzed about the Spaniard's lack of conviction with the ball on his feet, Erik ten Hag said ahead of the clash against Southampton (via United's official website):

"From today, I can't ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well. I don't know why, or [what] the reason today was. There was a lot of wind, it's a different ball, he probably had some problems with that. But I know he can deal with it and he will do Sunday better."

Scott Saunders @_scottsaunders If you refuse to look at David de Gea’s awful distribution as a massive problem that needs addressing you’re kidding yourself If you refuse to look at David de Gea’s awful distribution as a massive problem that needs addressing you’re kidding yourself

De Gea is currently in the final months of his Manchester United contract and is yet to agree on a contract extension.

