“He got time for your bestie, girl” – American rapper Kendrick Lamar uses Lionel Messi and Neymar reference in latest song

American rapper Kendrick Lamar recently used a Lionel Messi and Neymar reference in his latest song 'The Hillbillies'. Lamar was recently in Parc des Princes to watch the Paris Saint-Germain duo in action.

He visited when PSG defeated Troyes by a score of 4-3. Lionel Messi scored from outside the penalty area in that game. He also set up his Brazilian teammate on one occasion.

In her latest song, Lamar has used a reference about the duo as he sang (via GOAL):

"Critics sayin’ that I lost the plot, principles, yeah, I’d rather not, Messi, ’bout to come in hot."

The lyrics further read:

"I’ma pass you to Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl."

Lamar mashed up with Baby Keem for the latest track. Whether mentioning the PSG duo can help him get more interaction from fans remains to be seen.

Jerome Rothen recently used a Lionel Messi reference to slam Neymar

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar's PSG futures look bleak at the moment. The Argentine's contract will expire in the summer. He is expected to leave upon the expiration of the deal.

PSG, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to get rid of their Brazilian number 10 in the summer. The superstar forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Jerome Rothen recently slammed the Brazilian, claiming he has to leave. Rothen said (via RMC Sport):

"Neymar has to go. With everything that has been happening lately, he has to leave. It went too far and today you see that the supporters of PSG, the lovers of PSG, and even me as a lover of the club, see far too many shortcomings and there is a ras-le-bol. They showed it yesterday and they will continue to show it."

PSG won the Ligue 1 yet again this season. However, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League as well as the Coup de France. The club's two superstar attackers have often been slammed by the media for their performances this season.

