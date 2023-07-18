“He grabbed me by the neck” – Ex-Real Madrid star Isco says ‘assault’ by ‘liar’ Monchi led to him leaving Sevilla 

Former Real Madrid star Isco has claimed that he was assaulted by Monchi at Sevilla. He has revealed that the sporting director grabbed him by the neck and people had to separate the duo.

Isco recalled his time at Sevilla and why he had to leave the club because of Monchi. He recalled that the incident took place after the sporting director asked the Spaniard's representatives to find a new club as he was no longer needed at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Isco added that he was left in the dark about his situation and there was no communication directly with him. He told Marca:

"To begin with, they called my representative to find a way out for me, without previously discussing anything with me, so as soon as I found out, I went to speak directly with Monchi. I told him: 'Listen, this has come to me, I don't know what's going on, I don't know if you love me, if you don't love me... Be honest with me and we'll fix it without problems. I'm at your disposal.'"

Continuing to talk about Monchi, Isco added:

"I told him that he was the most deceitful person I had ever met in the world of football and he attacked me. He came towards me, he grabbed me by the neck and people had to separate us. As you will understand, after that, I did not want to continue there under any circumstances. And although I was sorry, because I had a very good relationship with my teammates and the fans treated me wonderfully, I couldn't be comfortable in a club where the sports director attacks me and nobody speaks up or apologizes. Not because of the aggression, not because of all the lies he was leaking. So I forgave my contract and left."

Isco played 19 matches for Sevilla after leaving Real Madrid. He scored just once in those matches and assisted thrice in the 1,266 minutes on the pitch.

Former Real Madrid star Isco looking at options after terminating Sevilla contract

Isco terminated his contract at Sevilla in December despite having 18 months left on his deal. He was close to joining Union Berlin in the January window but the move collapsed despite the former Real Madrid star passing a medical.

Speaking to Marca, Isco revealed that he has kept his options open after being a free agent for over six months. He hinted that he was close to joining a new club and said:

"I'm looking forward to starting a project and a new experience. I'm excited about playing football, enjoying myself, competing and showing that I've got good years of football left in me."

Relevo reported that Rayo Vallecano have shown interest in signing Isco this summer. They are the only side to make an offer to the 31-year-old who left Real Madrid last summer.