"He was very grateful to us" - Argentina star says he wants Lionel Messi to play in the next World Cup and reveals New Year greetings 

Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister has urged Lionel Messi to reverse his original decision and represent his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder also revealed that Messi sent the squad a warm New Year's message, showing heartfelt gratitude.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi declared that the clash against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December would be his final World Cup game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star fired on all cylinders in that game, scoring a brace and confidently putting away his penalty in the shootout. La Albiceleste ultimately won the game 4-2 on penalties after the two sides played out a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes.

Mac Allister, who was one of Argentina’s key players in Qatar, recently spoke about Lionel Messi’s retirement from the World Cup. The midfielder requested his skipper to go back on his word and turn up when Argentina defend their crown in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

“We don’t want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup but we don’t want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let’s see what happens, the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder told The Athletic.

Mac Allister added:

“He sent a message to us yesterday, wishing us a very good year. He was very grateful to us. After the game, we couldn’t speak too much because we wanted to celebrate.

“I think we still don’t realize what we achieved, but in the next five or ten years we will.”

Messi, who is set to rejoin PSG’s training camp on 3 January, scored seven goals and claimed three assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was chosen as the Player of the Tournament and received the FIFA Golden Ball.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia jokes that he wanted to sign Lionel Messi before Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr shook the world by announcing Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer on 30 December. While the Portuguese waits to be presented as Al-Nassr’s latest and biggest signing, coach Rudi Garcia has made a hilarious joke involving Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi.

When asked about Ronaldo’s transfer on Monday (2 January), Garcia joked that he wanted to bring Messi to the club following his heroics in Qatar. As per 90min, Garcia joked:

“First, I wanted to bring Messi from Doha. I tried to bring Messi directly from Doha.”

Ronaldo, 37, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract (June 2025) with Al-Nassr. According to the BBC, he is set to earn €199.71 million per year at the club, making him the highest-paid athlete in history.

