"He is a great goalkeeper and a beautiful person" - Manchester United star heaps praises on transfer target Andre Onana

Manchester United attacker Antony heaped praise on the Red Devils' reported transfer target Andre Onana.

David de Gea has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is the primary target for the Red Devils to replace the long-serving Spanish keeper (via Fabrizio Romano). As per the Italian journalist, Onana is close to a move to the Manchester club.

Antony shared the pitch with the Inter Milan goalkeeper during their time together at Ajax, playing together in 29 games. The Brazilian winger said about Onana (via Manchester Evening News):

"I know him very well, we played together at Ajax. He is a great goalkeeper and a beautiful person. It’s not for me to say, because it’s the club’s decision and not mine. I can only say that he is certainly very strong - and that there is an excellent relationship between us."

Onana was a key player for the Nerazzuri during the 2022-23 season as the Serie A giants reached the UEFA Champions League final. The goalkeeper made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Onana is a ball-playing goalkeeper and has a great passing range. Hence, his style could be very effective for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag is implementing his philosophy at the club.

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Manchester United are exploring the market for a new goalkeeper

Manchester United have already started their preseason and defeated Leeds United 2-0 in their first game. Speaking to the media after the game, Erik ten Hag confirmed that the club are looking to sign a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer market.

The Dutch manager said (as per Manchester Evening News):

"Of course, goalkeeper is a key position, but I am happy with the players we have now. You never know in transfers, but we’re working on it. But in the meantime, we have to work on our way of playing to put progression in place."

Inter Milan value Onana at £51 million. United's opening bid of £38 million, however, was short of that valuation. The Red Devils are now expected to table an improved offer sooner rather than later.

Onana has previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, which could prove to be a key factor in the player joining the Red Devils.

