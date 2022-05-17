"He would be a great signing" - Kevin Campbell suggests swap deal involving Sadio Mane and 26-year-old Bundesliga star is a move worth pursuing for Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks following a report from Sky Germany claiming Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Senegalese.

Amid the rumors, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Reds to pursue a swap deal that will see the winger and Serge Gnabry move in opposite directions.

Serge Gnabry has been one of the standout performers in Bayern Munich's squad over the last couple of seasons, putting up eye-catching performances week-in and week-out. This term, the winger has a record of 17 goals and 10 assists to his name in 45 games for the Bundesliga giants across competitions.

SPORTbible @sportbible Bayern Munich are planning to make Sadio Mane their 'statement signing' this summer!



Following another prolific outing with the Bavarians, Kevin Campbell believes many clubs will make an attempt to lure him from the Allianz Arena this summer.

“That could be worth pursuing," the Englishman replied when asked by Football Insider whether there'd be value for Liverpool if they complete a swap deal with Bayern Munich involving Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry.

He added:

"Gnabry is going to be a sought-after player this summer. I know there is a lot of clubs who like him. He is a player who will be hotly pursued because he is still relatively young. We are talking about a Germany international who can play on either side, score goals, is quick and direct."

Kevin Campbell further claimed that Serge Gnabry would be a decent addition to Liverpool's squad but warned that Arsenal could also make a move for the attacker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich have contacted Sadio Mané to replace Robert Lewandowski, in case the striker signs for Barcelona.



(Source: Bayern Munich have contacted Sadio Mané to replace Robert Lewandowski, in case the striker signs for Barcelona.(Source: @BILD 🚨 Bayern Munich have contacted Sadio Mané to replace Robert Lewandowski, in case the striker signs for Barcelona.(Source: @BILD) https://t.co/0SN6OGq5K3

“He would be a great signing for Liverpool. There will be a lot of competition for Gnabry though. I think Arsenal would like to speak to him if there is an opportunity,” the Englishman added.

A potential swap deal could be on the cards this summer

Sadio Mane's contractual situation at Liverpool

The attacker is yet to sign an extension to his current contract with the Reds, which expires in the summer of 2023. The Merseysider will surely be hoping he commits to a new deal as soon as possible to avoid losing him for free next year.

So far this season, Sadio Mane has recorded 22 goals and five assists to his name in 49 appearances across all competitions. Liverpool will be hoping he continues firing on all cylinders as they aim to end the campaign with more silverware.

