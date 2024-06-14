"He is the greatest" - Real Madrid hero Luka Modric reacts after he receives Argentina legend's shirt as gift from journalist

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hailed Diego Maradona as the greatest after he received the Argentine legend's shirt during an interview ahead of the 2024 Euro Championships.

A journalist on ESPN gave Modric Maradona's shirt during a recent interview. After receiving the shirt, Modric thanked the journalist and hailed the former Argentine forward as the greatest football player.

Luka Modric stated that the shirt made him emotional. The Real Madrid midfielder also affirmed that he'll give the journalist his jersey after Croatia's first group stage match against Spain on Saturday, June 15.

Modric said (via MadridXtra/ESPN SC):

"Thank you so much, I don't know what to even say, it's a pleasure to have this shirt. Maradona is the greatest. You made me really emotional by this shirt. Tomorrow after the game I will give you my shirt."

Luka Modric will lead the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up at the 2024 Euro Championships. Croatia will kickstart their campaign against Spain before they face Albania on Wednesday, June 19. They'll play their last group-stage match against defending champions Italy on Monday, June 24.

Meanwhile, as per MARCA, Real Madrid will reportedly offer Luka Modric a new short-term contract soon, as the Croatian is also keen to stay at Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

Real Madrid looking forward to signing Argentine defender in the summer transfer window - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per ESPN Argentina.

According to the aforementioned report, Los Blancos have already made contact with the Argentine camp for the Tottenham defender. Romero joined the Premier League side from Atalanta on a five-year deal in August 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £42 million.

Since then, the Argentine defender has made 98 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham. Romero has also scored six goals and provided an assist for the Lilywhites. The 26-year-old has developed the image of one of the best defenders in top-tier English football with his consistent performances. As a result, he has garnered the interest of Los Blancos.

The 26-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract with the North London club. In addition to that, he's also a Copa America and FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina. Apart from Romero, Los Blancos also have Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro on their transfer radar for the upcoming window.