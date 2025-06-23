“He is guaranteed goals” - William Gallas tells Arsenal to snub Gyokeres, Sesko and Osimhen to sign 25-year-old striker instead

Pundit William Gallas has urged Arsenal to snub their latest transfer targets and sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak instead. The Gunners have been searching the market for a new striker, with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen being key targets.

Coach Mikel Arteta trusted Kai Havertz as his number one striker at Arsenal, but the German has not been up to the mark. He also missed most of last season due to injuries, making it clear that the Gunners need reinforcements in the attack. Despite having major targets like Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen, Arsenal have yet to reach an agreement to sign any of them.

In an interview with Prime Casino (h/t Metro UK), William Gallas shared his thoughts on who the North London club should sign this summer. He urged the Gunners to target Alexander Isak instead of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen. Gallas said:

"Victor Osimhen is a top class striker but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta. Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak."

Gallas further explained why Isak would be a great fit for Mikel Arteta and said:

"They should go and break the bank for Isak. He is a 20-goal-a-season striker, and he would be surrounding himself with quality players. He wouldn’t be cheap, so it’s up to the board, but he is guaranteed goals."

Alexander Isak has been a dream target for multiple Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Liverpool. However, Newcastle United are not ready to let him leave for a small price. The Magpies reportedly value Isak at around £150 million, making it a difficult deal for most clubs.

When Jurrien Timber claimed Arsenal will have a busy summer transfer window

Jurrien Timber - Source: Getty

In an appearance on the Dutch show Monday, the Gunners star Jurrien Timber claimed the club will have a busy summer transfer window. He said (via Sport Witness):

"It will definitely be a busy one for us. I think we’ll get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left. So, they definitely want to get players for the depth."

The North London side has reportedly completed the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer. They were also linked to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but the Spaniard reportedly prioritizes a move to Barcelona instead. Meanwhile, Arteta's side will continue to look for a new striker ahead of next season.

