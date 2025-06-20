"It will definitely be a busy one" - Jurrien Timber makes prediction for Arsenal's summer transfer window

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber shared his predictions for the club's summer transfer window. The Gunners have been linked to multiple players, with major reinforcements required in their attack.

Arsenal ended the 2024-25 season trophyless after finishing second in the Premier League table. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate loss to eventual champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Following their disappointing end, the Gunners have been hunting the market to reinforce their attack in particular. They have been linked to targets such as Nico Williams, Rodrygo, and Viktor Gyokeres. Martin Zubimendi has also reportedly agreed to join the North London club this summer.

In an interview on the Dutch show Monday (h/t Sport Witness), Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber claimed the Gunners will make multiple signings this summer. He said:

"It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal. I think we’ll get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left. So, they definitely want to get players for the depth."

Jurrien Timber made 48 appearances for the Gunners last season. The right-back suffered due to an ankle problem for a considerable part of the season, before undergoing surgery to fix it in May this year.

Colin Hendry urges Arsenal to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish this summer

Jack Grealish - Source: Getty

In an interview with Coin Poker (h/t GOAL), pundit and former defender Colin Hendry urged Arsenal to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish this summer. The Englishman has lost his relevance at the Etihad and is expected to leave the club in this window. Speaking of Grealish, Hendry said:

"I think he’s unfairly treated sometimes. People have ideas about him that I don’t think are true. You can’t win what he has done and have the career he’s had - getting the £100m move to City, winning the treble, without having something about you. He’s been a scapegoat sometimes."

Hendry added that he could add value to the Gunners' current side and said:

"I want to see him go and prove people wrong, even though he doesn’t really have anything to prove to anyone. Whether that is in the Premier League, with say a return to Aston Villa, or somewhere on the continent. Whoever gets him will be getting an unbelievable player. I actually think he could be a good addition for a team like Arsenal because they’re in need of a bit more creativity."

Jack Grealish was left out of Manchester City's FIFA Club World Cup squad this summer. He could be a good fit for the Gunners, especially since they need creative attackers in their squad. The North London club could try to sign him if they fail to secure Nico Williams or Rodrygo's signing.

