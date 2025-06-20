"He’s been a scapegoat sometimes" - Pundit asks Arsenal to sign PL star who has been 'unfairly treated' by current club

Former Scotland defender Colin Hendry has advised Arsenal to move for Jack Grealish this summer. The English forward is likely to leave Manchester City this year and was left out of the club's FIFA Club World Cup squad.

Speaking to Coin Poker, as cited by GOAL, Hendry insisted that Grealish must now pick a club that allows him to express himself.

"I think he’s unfairly treated sometimes. People have ideas about him that I don’t think are true. You can’t win what he has done and have the career he’s had - getting the £100m move to City - winning the treble, without having something about you. He’s been a scapegoat sometimes," said Hendry.

He continued:

"He’s an excellent footballer and now he has a decision to make. It’s a great position for him to be in because he leave’s City with a shed-load of medals and the opportunity to go and show everyone who he is as a player. He absolutely must pick the right club that will allow him to express himself."

Hendry added that Grealish could add creativity to the Arsenal squad.

"I want to see him go and prove people wrong, even though he doesn’t really have anything to prove to anyone. Whether that is in the Premier League, with say a return to Aston Villa, or somewhere on the continent. Whoever gets him will be getting an unbelievable player. I actually think he could be a good addition for a team like Arsenal because they’re in need of a bit more creativity," said Hendry.

Recent reports have suggested that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for the Englishman.

Are Arsenal eyeing PSG star Warren Zaire-Emery?

Warren Zaire-Emery

Arsenal are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are apparently close to securing the services of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer.

However, the Frenchman is unlikely to be the only midfield addition to Mikel Arteta's team this year. The north London side have already bid adieu to Joringho, who has left as a free agent to move to Flamengo.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is likely to follow suit, with talks of a new deal apparently breaking down due to the player's wage demands. Arsenal have now identified Zaire Emery as a target, and have reportedly enquired about his availability. However, PSG have no desire to let the 19-year-old leave.

