“He had half a good season because he was preparing for the World Cup” – French media blasts Lionel Messi after PSG loss against Rennes 

French media have taken shots at Lionel Messi following Paris Saint-Germain's [PSG] loss to Rennes. They believe the Argentine played his best football for the club earlier this season as he was preparing for the FIFA World Cup.

PSG slipped to their second defeat of the season when they traveled to face Rennes on Sunday, January 15. The Ligue1 leaders have seen their lead at the top of the table cut to just three points now.

French media were critical of Messi after the loss. RMC Sport's report read:

"He had half a good season because he was preparing for the World Cup, he was training, but now that's over."

L'Equipe also had strong words for the former Barcelona star. They gave him a 4/10 rating and wrote:

"We didn't see the extravagance of the ball at his feet that we are used to seeing. The Argentine tried to work for his team, mainly by recovering balls in his 30 meters, before collapsing in the second half."

Earlier this month, RMC Sport's Daniel Riolo took shots at the Argentine despite PSG winning 2-0 and Messi scoring a goal. He said:

"Messi is not having a good game, but well, now he's on everyone's side for life, so we can't say anything more about him. Even the free kicks on Neymar's side, he's the one who's going to take them. It's a free kick for Neymar, it's on his side, but Neymar has no right to do anything anymore. There is nothing coherent."

PSG believe Lionel Messi is back to full fitness

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi was back to his best fitness and that allowed him to play the full match on his return. He added that he spoke with the Argentine during halftime and got reassurance that he could play the whole game.

Galtier said after the win over Angers:

"Leo had recovered well, he had a lot of sessions with us. He seems calm, light, very fit on a physical level. Obviously, with or without Leo, it gives another face. (...) He seemed fine to me physically. I had spoken with him at half-time and as the match progressed to find out how he felt physically. He felt good. It was important for him to play again quickly and for the team to find Leo in the heart of the game."

