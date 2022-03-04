“He handles this pressure without a problem” – Guardiola warns Manchester City players about ‘goalscoring machine’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday. The Spaniard called him one of the greatest players in recent history along with Lionel Messi.

Guardiola credits the Portuguese's goalscoring ability and believes it is up to his players to curtail him during the derby match. Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Manchester United, Guardiola said:

"He has been one of the greatest in the last 15 years alongside Messi. What these two guys have done, we aren't going to see it again. When you achieve these things you're under scrutiny every day of your life. Today especially with social media you are under more scrutiny. He was too good and as a finisher exceptional top player. It was a joy to watch in these years."

He talked about the forward's footballing and mental abilities. The Spanish coach said:

"We have to explode our game and strength to avoid him close to the ball because there is always unstoppable. The game we played there, we were under control 1-0, perfect, first time he arrive Ederson made incredible save. Didn't touch the ball then almost scores. This is the quality he has."

He added:

"We have to control him. When you are one of the greatest in terms of a goalscoring machine, always he is so strong mentally. He handles this pressure without a problem, lives with expectation through his career in a positive way."

Manchester United will rely on Ronaldo to secure a positive result at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently in the race to secure a top-four berth in the Premier League. They are currently fourth in the league standings, having amassed 47 points from 27 matches.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also want to take their revenge after suffering a 2-0 defeat against City earlier this season at Old Trafford.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - Pep Guadiola on Ronaldo: "He’s been one of the best of the last 15 years. He’s been the best alongside [Lionel] Messi. What these two have done we’ll never see again. #mufc [Diario Sport] 🗣 - Pep Guadiola on Ronaldo: "He’s been one of the best of the last 15 years. He’s been the best alongside [Lionel] Messi. What these two have done we’ll never see again. #mufc [Diario Sport] https://t.co/ZcL3MXM1BG

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a decent record against Manchester City. The 37-year-old forward has scored five goals and provided three assists in 15 games against city-rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently going through a poor run of form

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently going through a bare run in front of goal for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. It came against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-0 win back in February.

J.\KE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 @TheMasterBucks Cristiano Ronaldo's last 10 games:



Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Minutes: 838



Is it still too early to call? Or is Ronaldo no longer a world class footballer? Cristiano Ronaldo's last 10 games:Goals: 1Assists: 0Minutes: 838Is it still too early to call? Or is Ronaldo no longer a world class footballer? https://t.co/XoRUElxiEM

Despite his poor form, Ronaldo is still the club's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Aditya Singh