"He is happy here" - Ronald Koeman provides update on key Barcelona man's future at the club

Ronald Koeman has insisted that Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is happy at the Catalan club and has no plans of leaving. The 26-year-old has been persistently linked with an exit from the Camp Nou over the past couple of years, but as per Koeman, the midfielder is happy at Barca.

Koeman, who formerly managed De Jong at Barcelona and is also currently the manager of the Netherlands, knows the midfielder inside out. Therefore, his words regarding his compatriot will be music to the ears of the Barca fans.

Koeman said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“De Jong is not thinking about leaving Barcelona, he is happy here."

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax for an initial fee worth €75 million, at a time he was regarded as one of the finest midfield talents in the world. The technically gifted playmaker has certainly lived up to the expectations at the Camp Nou and has been one of the Blaugrana's best players over the years.

The 26-year-old has helped the Catalan giants win one La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club. He has made a total of 211 appearances till date for Barca, scoring 17 goals while producing 21 assists.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs during his time in Catalonia. He almost signed for Manchester United in 2022 but pulled the plug in the eleventh hour as the Red Devils signed Casemiro instead.

Ronald Koeman heaps praise on Barcelona prodigy

Barcelona legend Ronald Koeman has lavished praise on breakthrough star Pau Cubarsi, who has become an important player under Xavi Hernandez.

Koeman, regarded as one of the best defenders to have donned the Catalan club's shirt, has highlighted Cubarsi's composure on the ball despite his young age. The Netherlands manager said:

“Cubarsi has already become a key player for the first team and plays as if he is a veteran. He appears very composed and shows no nervousness out on the field.”

Cubarsi is just 17 years of age and has already made 15 appearances for his boyhood club since making his senior debut on January 18, 2024. The youngster has been likened to Gerard Pique for his ability on the ball and eye for a pass. His sensational rise has also been acknowledge by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who has rewarded the youngster with two senior caps for La Roja already.

