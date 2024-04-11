"Plays as if he is a veteran" - Ronald Koeman praises teenage Barcelona star's performances for the club this season

Former Barcelona defender and manager Ronald Koeman has heaped praise on Barca wonderkid Pau Cubarsi, who has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season this time out. The 17-year-old has established himself as a regular in Xavi Hernandez's side of late and has looked much ahead of his age.

Ronald Koeman, one of the best defenders to grace the Barcelona shirt, has acknowledged Cubarsi's rise through the club's youth ranks. The Dutchman highlighted how composed the Spaniard was, despite his young age, just like a seasoned professional. Koeman said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“Cubarsi has already become a key player for the first team and plays as if he is a veteran. He appears very composed and shows no nervousness out on the field.”

Cubarsi has so far made 15 appearances for his boyhood club having made his senior debut on January 18, 2024, when he was still only 16. Since then, he has not looked back and has become a key player for the Catalan giants.

The 17-year-old has even been capped twice by Spain following his exploits at the club level. Blessed with exceptional composure and an eye for a pass, he has been compared to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

Cubarsi was one of the standout players for the Blaugrana in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 10. He previously became the youngest player ever to make his debut in the Champions League knockout stages and has now become the youngest player to start a quarter-final game in the competition.

Xavi reiterates his stance regarding his future at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has maintained his stance that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The club legend announced his decision to step down from his role at the end of the season in January but there have been reports that he could change his mind.

However, Xavi has once again reiterated that he has no plans to reconsider his decision and will leave the club in the summer. Following Barca's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 10, Xavi said:

Nothing has changed regarding my future."

Xavi has done a commendable job at Barcelona since taking over as the manager in 2021 during the club's difficult times. He led the Catalan giants to success in La Liga and Supercopa de Espana last season and has played a pivotal role in helping the club to somewhat recover from their financial crisis.

