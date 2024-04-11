Xavi re-iterates stance on Barcelona future after thrilling 3-2 win against PSG

Barcelona boss Xavi has re-iterated his stance on leaving the club at the end of the season following the 3-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, April 10.

La Blaugrana defeated the Parisians in a nail-biting encounter at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Both teams came back from behind to take the lead with Barca having the last laugh. Raphinha scored a brace for Azulgrana (37', 62') and Andreas Christensen (77') also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, ex-Barca attacker Ousmane Dembele (48') and Portugal international Vitinha (50') got on the scoresheet for the Parisians. It was an entertaining back-and-forth contest where both sides could arguably have scored more. Barca, though, got the win and have a foot in the Champions League semi-finals as a result.

The Spaniard, however, confirmed that his stance on leaving the club has remained the same. He said after the match (via Get Football News Spain):

"Nothing has changed regarding my future."

For now, Xavi has to focus on getting the job done against PSG and taking Barcelona through to the semi-finals. The two sides square off again on April 17 in the second leg. La Blaugrana have a La Liga game coming up against Cadiz before that, on April 13, away from home.

Barcelona manager Xavi lavishes praise on Pau Cubarsi after performance against PSG

While it was a team effort from Barcelona to defeat PSG and their entire defense showcased tremendous resolve, 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi displayed his immense maturity.

The youngster restricted the danger of Kylian Mbappe with great effect and put up a solid performance away from home. Xavi spoke highly about the teenager, telling the media after the game (via Barca Universal):

"I'm running out of praise, he can hardly be beaten and he competes like an older player. One of the things that makes me feel proud is that we play with teenagers."

Cubarsi has already made 15 appearances for the first team this season. Apart from his defensive solidity, the youngster's composure on the ball is eye-catching.

