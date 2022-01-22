"He was not happy" - Jamie Carragher says Lionel Messi called him a 'donkey' for saying he wasn't a good signing for PSG

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has revealed he received an Instagram message from Lionel Messi for claiming that signing the Argentine was not a smart move by PSG.

The attacking ace joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona, but has not had a great start in Paris due to injuries and COVID-19.

While naming his best XI for 2021, Carragher revealed Lionel Messi did not like his comments earlier in the season and called him a ‘donkey’ on Instagram:

“It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram. From the man [Messi] himself. I will not be showing private messages but he basically called me a donkey. He [Messi] watches Monday Night Football so hopefully he's watching Friday Night Football as well because Lionel, I absolutely love you."

Carragher further explained that Mohamed Salah made his team despite Messi’s exploits in the Copa America 2020 over last summer:

“Greatest player of all time and compared to you I was a donkey. You know, I accept that, but you're not getting in this team. You haven't played well enough, even if you did win the Copa America in the summer. It's not enough to leave my man Mo Salah out the team.”

Lionel Messi has failed to shine at Paris Saint-Germain so far

Perhaps Carragher was harsh in his early assessment. But it’s safe to say that Messi’s move to PSG has not quite worked out so far.

The diminutive attacker lifted his seventh Ballon d’Or over the likes of Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Salah. But his form in the second half of 2021 was nowhere near the heights he hit in the first half.

The trio of Benzema, Lewandowski and Salah have been impressive all season, and will hope for a good 2022 to end Messi’s strangle-hold on the Ballon d’Or this year.

So far this season, Messi has scored just once in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. The Parisians still find themselves comfortably at the top of the table, however.

Lionel Messi will be hoping for a better second half of the season as PSG look to end their wait to win the Champions League.

