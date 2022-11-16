"He was my hardest opponent" - Andy Robertson chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has made a pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The Englishman said that he sides with the Argentine icon in the never-ending argument for who's the greater player between the two legends.

Playing for Liverpool over the last couple of years, Robertson has had the opportunity to come up against both Messi and Ronaldo across the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi. I loved coming up against him."



When asked to name the toughest opponent he has faced in his career, the Englishman wasted no time in mentioning Messi.

"Messi," Robertson said confidently when the question of his toughest opponent was thrown at him during an exclusive interview with Pitch Side.

On the Messi versus Ronaldo debate, the Liverpool left-back said:

"Well I would say Messi because he was my hardest opponent, so I'd say I'm Team Messi."

Andy Robertson was also asked to name which honour he would like to win between the Champions League and the Premier League. The defender chose the latter, explaining that he'd like to claim the English crown again because the Reds couldn't celebrate with their fans when they won it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'd say win the Premier League because when we won the Premier League we didn't have fans to experience that, the Champions League, we had the big parade, so if was to choose I'd say the Premier League."

Despite Robertson's desire to win the Premier League, it doesn't look like that will be happening this season following Liverpool's poor start to the campaign. As it stands, the Reds are ranked sixth in the standings with 22 points in 14 games, a whopping 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won just six, drawn four and lost four of their fixtures in the English top flight so far, scoring 28 goals and conceding 17. It remains to be seen if they can bounce back after the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo getting ready for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup this year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both fit and ready to lead their respective national teams into the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will kick off in Qatar on November 20. The two superstars will hope to achieve success in what could be their fifth and final appearance in the tournament.

Argentina are among the favourites to go all the way. With a united and efficient group that's on an incredible 37-game unbeaten run under Lionel Scaloni, Lionel Messi will fancy his chances of triumphing at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, besides Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal also have some world-class talents on their roster, including the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, and have a reason to believe in their chances. It remains to be seen how the two teams will fare in the tournament.

