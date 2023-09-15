Inter Miami manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino shed light on the trait that Lionel Messi has in common with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

All three of the aforementioned names are considered the greatest ever to grace their respective sports. Being at the pinnacle of their craft needs certain characteristics, which top athletes have in common.

Tata Martino highlighted in what sense Messi is similar to the basketball legends Jordan and James. He sat down for an interview with an American media outlet, The Athletic and said:

"All of those athletes have a similar mentality. It’s a mentality that he hasn’t changed since he was 17 years old up to this stage of his sporting career. So in that sense, that’s what these athletes all have in common."

"The way they compete. The way that they’re always trying to be the best. In some cases it’s individual sports and also team sports. But they’re always trying to be the best, to make their teams better and to make their teammates better," Martino added.

Lionel Messi's physical stature differs significantly from that of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, both of whom are towering figures.

Apart from physical attributes, mental fortitude is what often distinguishes an athlete. According to Martino, the former Barcelona star is similar to the Basketball duo in this regard.

Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi was very frustrated after the goalless draw against Nashville FC

Lionel Messi pictured in a football match

Inter Miami played Nashville FC in an MLS clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on August 31. The game ended in a goalless stalemate, and the two sides shared the spoils.

Tata Martino has now revealed that Lionel Messi was extremely upset by the result and reacted as if his team had lost the match. Speaking on the same, Martino told The Athletics:

"Leo was visibly frustrated after our scoreless draw against Nashville. I had to tell him, ‘relax, we’re not going to win every game, we can’t allow draws, but we have to continue to find ways to grow’."

Martino added:

"He was very bitter. It was as if we had lost the game. We’re still trying to find ourselves (as a team), but he’s on a permanent quest to win, and it’s very difficult to change that mentality. I would never want to change that mentality either. That’s what makes him better."

Lionel Messi has been in spectacular form since joining Inter Miami, as he has already scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 11 matches for the MLS club. He has also helped the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup.