“He hasn’t delivered” – Tim Sherwood offers critical verdict on Chelsea star

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Tim Sherwood has delivered a critical verdict on Chelsea star Kai Havertz. He believes Havertz hasn't had the kind of impact one would have hoped for from him following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last season.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring nine and assisting as many. He also helped the Blues to the UEFA Champions League title, scoring in the competition's final against Manchester City.

But Sherwood clearly expected more from the German international.

“Kai Havertz hasn’t done it. (He has) a big reputation. We were talking about Timo Werner (but) Kai Havertz hasn’t done it. What he has done, and Chelsea fans will tell us and Thomas will tell us, so will Roman Abramovich, he’s scored in a Champions League final.

“He’s scored in the Champions League final – so he hasn’t done bad. But, as a whole over the period, he hasn’t delivered,” the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show.

Kai Havertz has adapted well to the Premier League: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference – UEFA Super Cup 2021

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic believes Havertz has adapted well to the Premier League after what was a tough start for him. The German has added a goal and an assist to his tally in seven appearances this season.

"I’m very glad for him because I saw from the first training what kind of quality Kai has. It was a tough start for him, which is normal because he’s young coming to a new country.

"He just changed in the last half a year and has adapted now very well to the Premier League. He knows how to play in such a physical league, he showed great character and that’s what true champions do.

"They perform every week and he’s doing that now. He’s playing class football because he’s a class player," Kovacic told Chelsea's official website.

Chelsea have a blockbuster fixture against Manchester City coming up. The encounter, which will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, holds a lot of importance as both clubs are expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

