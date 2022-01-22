"He hasn’t done it consistently" - Danny Mills suggests Arsenal star isn't good enough to start for Liverpool currently amid transfer speculation

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli earned praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following his brilliant display against the Reds in the EFL Cup semi-finals. The Gunners, however, failed to make it to the finals after a 2-0 loss.

Klopp's recognition, however, has given birth to rumors suggesting the Reds could make a move for the Brazilian. But former Leeds United defender Danny Mills doubts such a move could happen.

According to the Englishman, Martinelli isn't ready to cement a place in a Liverpool team that already boasts Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the flanks. Instead, the former Leeds right-back feels the Reds will likely prioritize tying Salah to a new deal.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Martinelli, by the way, everyone should remember that name. Outstanding player." Klopp on Gabriel Martinelli:

Mills told Football Insider when quizzed on whether there was any weight behind the speculation linking Martinelli with an Anfield switch:

"Unlikely. Klopp wouldn’t come out and say it unprompted otherwise. That’s bad business. If Arsenal know they really want someone they will put the price up. To come out and mention it in the press…"

He added:

"Look at all the other players that play in that position for Liverpool, they probably know they need to get the Mo Salah deal done."

Mills went on to suggest the Arsenal winger will need to deliver more regularly to prove he's reached a level where he can play for the Reds. As per the Englishman, the attacker will need a couple of seasons of consistency to reach that level.

Arsenal @Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli is now on Twitter!



Welcome, @g_martinelli01 pic.twitter.com/zLHpbTrfl5 Gabriel Martinelli is now on Twitter!Welcome, @g_martinelli01 🆕 Gabriel Martinelli is now on Twitter! Welcome, @g_martinelli01 👋 pic.twitter.com/zLHpbTrfl5

He explained:

"Martinelli has done well but it’s been in fits and starts. There’s a lot of potential there but he hasn’t done it consistently. I don’t see him going to Liverpool, certainly not in the next couple of seasons."

The attacker switched to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019.

Gabriel Martinelli's numbers for Arsenal so far this season

The Brazilian has been a shining light for Arsenal this season, making a difference in front of goal and winning the attention of many. So far, he's made 20 appearances across all competitions this season, recording four goals and three assists.

Martinelli has a contract with the Londoners until the summer of 2024. According to Transfermarkt, his current transfer value stands at €28 million. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

Edited by Aditya Singh