"He hasn’t got the time in his career" - Arsenal legend explains why he expects 27-year-old to snub Gunners transfer

Former Arsenal forward Perry Groves believes that David Raya will not leave Brentford to play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale this summer. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Emirates and to German giants Bayern Munich (via The Athletic).

Given the player's age, Groves believes that a move to north London wouldn't suit the shot-stopper unless he is guaranteed first-team football. Speaking to talkSPORT, Groves said (via HITC):

"Raya wouldn’t go there to be a number two to see if he can oust Ramsdale! He hasn’t got the time in his career (to do that). There’s no way David Raya would go to Arsenal (as a back-up) Ramsdale’s is number one."

The Gunners are yet to submit a bid for Raya. According to Fabrizio Romano, the goalkeeper prefers a move to the Emirates over Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club's offer of a loan deal has been turned down by the player and his club (via Fabrizio Romano).

Currently, the Spain international has a year left on his deal with Brentford. After a good season with his current employers, Brentford will look to extract as much as possible for the former Blackburn player.

Raya kept 12 clean sheets from his 38 Premier League appearances last season, finishing fifth behind Ramsdale (14) for most clean sheets during the campaign.

Thomas Frank reveals price he would like to secure for Arsenal target David Raya

Brentford FC v Fulham FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Brentford boss Thomas Frank would like to secure as much as possible for David Raya, who has less than 12 months on his current deal.

Given the 27-year-old's performances last season, the Danish tactician believes the player ought to be valued at £40 million (via HITC). Addressing rumors of a move away, he told NBC Sports (via Football 365):

“He’s worth £40m – I’d love to get that for him. He was one of the four best keepers in the Premier League last season."

“What is the price for a player with one year left? Declan Rice went to Arsenal for £105m – is that a fair price? And Harry Kane, one year left, and they’re talking about £150m?"

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta wishes to bring Raya to the club in order to provide competition to Aaron Ramsdale.