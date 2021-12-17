"He hasn’t taken the foot off his pedal" – Trent Alexander-Arnold names 'mad' Liverpool player 'doing everything'

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his admiration for Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian starred yet again last night against Newcastle United.

The Reds hosted the Magpies amid a tumultuous time in the Premier League. Scores of players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing several matches to be called off.

The tie wasn't an easy one, with Jonjo Shelvey finding the back of the net for Newcastle in the seventh minute. However, Liverpool bounced back and scored three goals.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show yet again. The 'Egyptian King' scored his 22nd goal of the season in just 23 appearances. Salah will break many records if he continues scoring at this astonishing rate. Trent Alexander-Arnold expressed a similar sentiment during the post-match interview. He said:

"It’s mad. He’s the best player in the world right now, it goes without saying. He’s scoring, he’s creating, doing everything game in, game out. He has had an incredible season and that’s on his mind – he wants to break every record in the book. He wants to put his name in the history books, he’s doing that."

He added:

“He’s done that from the first season he’s come in and he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal.”

Liverpool FC @LFC



This fella is special 🇪🇬👑 15 consecutive @PremierLeague games with a goal or assist for @MoSalah This fella is special 🇪🇬👑 15 consecutive @PremierLeague games with a goal or assist for @MoSalah 🤯This fella is special 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/mD6kVFOzjb

Mohamed Salah has been absolutely phenomenal for Liverpool this season

Many pundits have dubbed Mohamed Salah the best player in the world at the moment. Aside from netting 22 goals, the Egyptian has nine assists to his name.

If Salah continues at this pace for the remainder of the season, he could cross 50 goals. This is an extravagant feat for any Premier League player and only someone as gifted as Salah can achieve it.

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Interestingly, Liverpool fans were outraged when Salah finished seventh on the Ballon d'Or 2021 list. While Salah has reiterated he doesn't play for individual trophies, he, too, was stunned by the decision.

Liverpool fans, though, are convinced that Salah deserves to win the prestigious award next season. With his current scoring rate, could well add Ballon d'Or to his list of accolades.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool is slated to take on Tottenham Hotspur on December 19. However, with several players and staff members returning with positive COVID-19 tests in both camps, it is unlikely that the match will take place as scheduled.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar